Dyadic International, Inc. to Present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Dyadic International, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYAI) Dyadic's Chief Financial Officer Ping Rawson will be presenting at this year's New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th.

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

You can view our company presentation via webcast here https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33639 on March 25th, 2020 at 2:40 p.m. EST.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic (DYAI) is a global biotechnology company focused on further improving and leveraging the patented and proprietary C1 expression system to help bring biologic vaccines and drugs to market faster, in greater volumes, at lower cost, and with new properties to drug developers and manufacturers to improve access and cost to patients and the healthcare system - but most importantly to save lives.

