Sundance Energy Inc. to Present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE), a leading independent oil and gas producer in the South Texas Eagle Ford shale, will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit on March 25th-26th.

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

You can view our company presentation via webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33700 on March 25th, 2020 at 3:55 p.m. EST.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance is a premier independent US oil and gas producer delivering robust growth supported by a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile. Our asset base focused in the Eagle Ford Shale's volatile oil window represents over seventeen years of high-quality inventory. Sundance has a proven track record of efficiently developing and profitably exiting oil and gas plays.

