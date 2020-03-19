Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PTAF ISIN: US86725N1028 Ticker-Symbol: 3RF 
Frankfurt
19.03.20
08:26 Uhr
2,255 Euro
-0,810
-26,43 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNDANCE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNDANCE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.03.2020 | 14:08
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sundance Energy Inc. to Present at the New York City based Investor Summit on March 25th-26th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE), a leading independent oil and gas producer in the South Texas Eagle Ford shale, will be presenting at this year's Investor Summit on March 25th-26th.

During the current climate of concern, The Spring Investor Summit will now take place virtually, featuring over 500 registered executives and investors.

Investors will still be able to view all the company presentations directly in the conference event platform on the event days. 1:1's will now be scheduled and conducted via phone lines with a dedicated PIN for each meeting.

You can view our company presentation via webcast here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/33700 on March 25th, 2020 at 3:55 p.m. EST.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance is a premier independent US oil and gas producer delivering robust growth supported by a strong balance sheet and liquidity profile. Our asset base focused in the Eagle Ford Shale's volatile oil window represents over seventeen years of high-quality inventory. Sundance has a proven track record of efficiently developing and profitably exiting oil and gas plays.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

To register as a presenting company: please contact Cassandra Miller (cassandra@microcapconf.com)

To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

News Compliments of ACCESSWIRE

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Cassandra Miller at cassandra@microcapconf.com

SOURCE: Sundance Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/581474/Sundance-Energy-Inc-to-Present-at-the-New-York-City-based-Investor-Summit-on-March-25th-26th

SUNDANCE ENERGY-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE