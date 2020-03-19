Speedcast Honored with MSUA's Top Connected Mobile Platform Innovation Award

Speedcast Receives Industry Recognition for Innovative SIGMA Platform

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, announced that the company was honored by the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA) with the "Top Connected Mobile Platform Innovation" award for its SIGMA network management platform.

Speedcast SIGMA is a state-of-the-art, integrated network management and application services platform designed to adapt and grow with future customer requirements. The SIGMA platform enables smart control of multiple networks as well as provides seamless access to business operations,crew welfare applications and services within a flexible, all-in-one environment.

Network services management - Securely and cost-efficiently monitors and manages signal, control access and performance of multiple secured WANs, LANs and VLANs via a cloud-based portal.

- Securely and cost-efficiently monitors and manages signal, control access and performance of multiple secured WANs, LANs and VLANs via a cloud-based portal. Voice and business services management - Provides access to advanced voice services with PBX integration as well as critical run system/operation applications.

- Provides access to advanced voice services with PBX integration as well as critical run system/operation applications. Cybersecurity - Provides advanced malware protection, URL and application filtering and next-generation intrusion prevention, reducing the risk of cybercrime affecting operations at a remote site.

- Provides advanced malware protection, URL and application filtering and next-generation intrusion prevention, reducing the risk of cybercrime affecting operations at a remote site. Virtualized - SIGMA's integrated virtualization ecosystem combined with VM services can significantly reduce company IT costs.

The MSUA celebrated this year's Mobility Satellite Innovation Award winners at its annual luncheon held in conjunction with the SATELLITE 2020 conference on Tuesday, March 10. Open to all MSUA members, the awards celebrate technical and service delivery innovations that are advancing today's mobility market.

"We are honored that MSUA awarded us with the Top Connected Mobile Platform Innovation award," says Tim Bailey, Speedcast EVP of Products, Marketing and Business Development. "This is a key strategic product in our portfolio that enables our customers to efficiently manage high availability, multi-technology networks in remote environments and can be scaled to fit the requirements of many of the business segments we serve. Speedcast will continue to invest in customer-centric innovation for the SIGMA product family to ensure it remains the leading network management platform in our industry."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's most trusted communications and IT services provider, delivering critical communications solutions to the Maritime, Energy, Mining, Media, Telecom, Cruise, NGO, Government, and Enterprise sectors. With more satellite capacity than any other provider, Speedcast enables faster, seamless pole-to-pole coverage from a global hybrid satellite, fiber, cellular, microwave, MPLS and IP transport network with direct access to public cloud platforms. The company also integrates differentiated technology offerings that provide smarter ways to communicate and distribute content, manage network and remote operations, protect and secure investments, and improve the crew and guest experience. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries. Learn more at www.speedcast.com

