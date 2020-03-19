Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems today announced the launch of a new portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions that solely focuses on helping businesses get back to normalcy amid the ongoing COVID-19 scare. Through its advanced portfolio of supply chain analytics offerings, Quantzig aims to help businesses drive transformation efforts amidst the ongoing losses faced by them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005286/en/

HOW SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYTICS CAN HELP CHINESE SMARTPHONE MANUFACTURERS

From start-ups to the world's highest-valued smartphone brands, we've helped players from across geographies to tackle supply chain challenges. Request a FREE proof of concept to understand what makes us a premier supply chain analytics solutions provider.

Smartphone manufacturing companies in China generally prepare for the migration season by building up inventories and stocking up warehouses so that the manufacturing plants can shut down while the workers return after the holiday the season. But, the unfortunate turn of events due to COVID-19 has prevented Chinese smartphone manufacturing units from returning to its full capacity. As a result, the build-up and inventory are now near exhaustion. Since Chinese smartphone manufacturers assemble more than 70% of smartphones for the world's leading brands, more than half of the world's personal computers, and a big share of other home appliances and electronic goods, a total lockdown of its supply chain is poised to have a seismic effect on the operations worldwide.

Quantzig, through its advanced portfolio of supply chain analytics solutions, aims to help businesses overcome supply chain disruptions by ensuring they are well-prepared to address issues well in advance by leveraging data-driven insights.

Move beyond organizational hierarchies and build an adaptive supply chain for the digital age. Speak to an expert to learn more about our supply chain analytics solutions.

In our experience with providing customized supply chain analytics solutions to leading businesses from across geographies, we witnessed a common trend that suggested that the use of data-driven insights can help businesses tackle supply chain disruptions on a large scale. Schedule a FREE demo with our supply chain analytics experts to learn how data analytics and NLP can help you combine data-driven insights in a meaningful way to drive improvements across your supply chain network.

Quantzig's comprehensive suite of Supply Chain Analytics solutions provides an edge by empowering smartphone manufacturers to:

Embed analytics to unlock actionable insights for your business processes

To sustain a leading edge in today's highly complicated scenario, smartphone manufacturers must make the right move and identify opportunities to improve supply chain processes. Our supply chain analytics solutions are designed to help businesses identify new opportunities within the supply chain and benchmark costs across each of the supply chain nodes. Request a FREE proof of concept to learn more about our supply chain analytics capabilities. Seamlessly integrate data from disparate sources on interactive dashboards

Businesses today struggle when it comes to analyzing their supply chain operations, mainly due to the siloed nature of their supply chains. Quantzig offers a comprehensive portfolio of customizable supply chain analytics solutions to help business leaders improve supply chain planning, reduce excess spend, reduce wastage and excess inventory costs, improve the demand forecast, demand planning process, and the capacity planning process. Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform to explore the benefits of our solutions. Track and manage supply chain functions in near real-time

With the supply chain increasingly becoming data-dependent, the is a dire need to extract maximum insights from data sets has put immense pressure on manufacturing companies to invest in the right tools and collaborate with the right analytics companies. Our experience in working with the world's leading manufacturers has helped us develop advanced supply chain data analytics solutions to help businesses tackle supply chain disruptions. Our analytics experts can help you explore new opportunities to drive supply chain improvements, Request a FREE proposal for personalized recommendations and solution insights.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005286/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us