Future plc: Future PLC Continues Strong Audience Growth, Remains Top Destination for Technology News and Information

1.6 Million new unique visitors fuel February growth, as Newsarama, Live Science and Tom's Guide experience double-digit audience gains

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Future plc (LSE:FUTR), the leading US specialist technology media company, announced today that it remains the most popular source for technology news and information for the seventh consecutive month, according to comScore's US media rankings.

During February, Future PLC grew its audience by 2%, month over month, across its network of specialty sites. Future saw nearly 1.6 million more unique visitors in February compared to January, reaching 83.5 million uniques for the month.

"Our continued growth in unique readers shows that these brands are becoming even more trusted sources of news, information, and analysis, which enables Future to match advertisers directly with the audiences they want to reach," said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future. "During this time of global turmoil, as we work to ensure the safety of our employees and our partners, we're glad to continue to serve our engaged readers, from consumers looking for product news to professionals looking for that latest information on their industries."

Sites that experienced notable growth in unique visitors in February include Newsarama, which saw nearly a 60% increase in audience, month-over-month, Live Science (25% gain) and Tom's Guide (12% gain). Guitar World, AnandTech, What Hi-Fi?, ITProPortal and Real Homes all showed audience increases greater than 25%, month over month.

