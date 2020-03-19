With reference to an announcement made public by Skeljungur hf. (symbol: SKEL) on 19 March 2020, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 20 March 2020. ISIN IS0000000503 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company name Skeljungur hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital before the reduction ISK 2.152.031.847 (2.152.031.847 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reduction in share capital ISK 166.356.181 (166.356.181 shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total share capital following the ISK 1.985.675.666 (1.985.675.666 reduction shares) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of each share ISK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol SKEL -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 128822 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------