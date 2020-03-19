Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2020) - Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTC Pink: ATURF) (FSE: AHUH)(the "Company" or "Sixth Wave"), a leading developer of highly selective molecularly imprinted polymers, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States.

"We are very pleased to have received DTC eligibility. As we continue to expand and develop our business on a global scale, the increased simplicity and liquidity provided by DTC eligibility should increase shareholder exposure and visibility in the United States," commented Dr. Jonathan Gluckman, President/CEO of Sixth Wave.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company focused on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using its patented technologies in the highly specialized field of molecularly imprinted polymers. The Company is in the process of commercializing IXOS, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry. The Company plans to expand its mining offerings to include lithium extraction and cleanup of hazardous mining by-products such as mercury. Sixth Wave is also active in the health and wellness/life sciences field and has developed extraction polymers for the extraction of CBD, THC and other cannabinoids from cannabis extracts under the name AffinityTM. The nanotechnology architectures that the Company specializes in are amenable to other relevant detection and separation problems including the detection of viruses and other pathogens.

