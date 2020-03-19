The International Renewable Energy Agency has devised a valuation framework to lay the foundations for successful storage deployment. As the technology matures and moves toward a projected fall in price, revenue stacking will be crucial to assess viability and properly value its benefits.The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has attempted to define the value of energy storage in a bid to nudge policymakers into introducing financial rewards which drive deployment of the technology and hence accelerate the energy transition. The multilateral body's Electricity Storage Valuation Framework ...

