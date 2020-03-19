Growth in Construction Industry to Drive Welding Consumables Market From 2018 to 2026: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global welding consumables market is witnessing an exponential growth owing to a plethora of factors. Technological advancement and rapid urbanization are notable ones underlining the high growth trajectory.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The global welding consumables market is anticipated to chart a growth rate of 10.6% compounded annually from 2018 to 2026. This growth would translate to a higher growth trajectory and an improved market worth ~USD 25.2 billion by the end of the stated period."

Key Findings of Global Welding Consumables Market Study

In terms of product type, stick electrodes will chart a significant CAGR owing to an extensive application in varied industries

Based on welding technique, oxy-fuel would be a lucrative segment

Construction and manufacturing industries to be dominant end-users in the market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Global Welding Consumables Market

Over the forecast period, as per Transparency Market Research, multiple trends and drivers would impact growth in the global welding consumables market. Industries that would drive demand up considerably include manufacturing, construction, power generation, oil and gas, and automotive and transportation. An outline of growth factors is provided below:

Construction volumes to see a surge by 2030, growing up by 85%, creating market worth of USD 15.5 trillion over the period

over the period Population to see an increase in numbers globally - 2 billion extra people to inhabit the planet by 2050

Additional population to demand for extra housing and energy, leading to growth in construction, oil and gas, and power generation industries

India , China and the United States of America to be at the forefront of growth in terms of construction volume, contributing in a big way to growth of welding consumables market

Key Impediments of Global Welding Consumables Market

While the global welding consumables market is set to chart an impressive growth over the forecast period, certain factors are limiting it from reaching its full potential. One such restraint, as per Transparency Market Research, is limited technological advancement in the developing regions of the world. However, the use of these products in the wind and solar energy domain would help the market stay buoyant.

Regional Analysis of Global Welding Consumables Market

Asia Pacific to chart notable growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction and manufacturing industry, and rapid urbanization

to chart notable growth over the forecast period due to growth in construction and manufacturing industry, and rapid urbanization China to be at the forefront of growth; country holds the highest market share

Competitive Landscape of Global Welding Consumables Market

The global welding consumables market is a fragmented vendor landscape, as per Transparency Market Research, with a large number of players marking it with their presence. Some of the most notable names that propel the market on to newer benchmarks are voestalpine Bohler Welding GmbH, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, Hilarius Haarlem Holland B.V., Sandvik Materials Technology, EWM AG, Kobe Steel Ltd., and Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Welding Consumables Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Stick electrodes

Solid wires

Flux-cored wires

SAW Wires and Fluxes

Others (GTAW Consumables, TIG consumables etc.)

By Welding Technique

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Ultrasonic Welding

Others (Friction stir, electron beam etc.)

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Construction

Manufacturing

Fabrication

Oil & Gas

Others (Marine, Power Generation, Maintenance & Repair)

By Geography

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

