Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on product development strategy. This success story highlights how Infiniti helped a biopharmaceuticals market client to identify the right business partner to manage the complete drug development process, devise a marketing strategy to bolster the market penetration of their new drugs, and keep pace with evolving regulations for biologics.

Biopharmaceutical market (Graphic: Business Wire)

The biopharmaceuticals market is expected to witness huge growth through 2025 due to increasing adoption of biopharmaceuticals globally rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing elderly population. However, the global pharmaceutical market is not entirely free of challenges. Constantly changing technology, evolving regulations for biologics, and intense public and political scrutiny of biotechnologies such as gene therapy and stem-cell research are increasing challenges for companies operating in the biopharmaceuticals market. This necessitates biopharmaceutical companies to overcome these obstacles and increase their chances for success by partnering with external development providers with the right knowledge.

Business Challenge

The client is a biopharmaceutical company based out of Europe. Owing to the lack of knowledge, experience, and resources to help them through the clinical development process, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering product development strategy. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client wanted to conduct product analysis by examining market competition, available patient study populations, clinical trial costs, regulatory requirements, reimbursement issues, and market potential. Also, the client needed help in devising a clinical development strategy.

Our Approach: To help the biopharmaceuticals market client tackle the above-mentioned challenges, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a product research engagement, market intelligence engagement, product development strategy, and marketing study. The experts at Infiniti Research also provided the client with a very clear picture of the market opportunity. Besides, a sound macroeconomic-based demand model was developed to help the client understand the current state of the European biopharmaceuticals market.

Business impact of the product development strategy for the biopharmaceuticals market client:

Understood stringent regulatory requirements in their target market

Kept pace with constantly changing technologies and adopted cost-effective technologies

Identified product development hurdles and selected the right partner to manage their complete drug development process

Moved their products from the discovery lab to early-stage clinical trials (phases 1 and 2) quickly and cost-efficiently

Evaluated the likelihood of clinical success

Conducted a gap analysis of the existing preclinical data

Devised pre and post-launch awareness to maximize the product's period of market exclusivity

Achieved huge commercial success for the newly launched drug

