Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems analyzes the role of data visualization and dashboarding in helping researchers and healthcare officials analyze the current situation. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected lives globally and controlling the current situation is of utmost importance for researchers and healthcare officials.

Monitoring an outbreak as it unfolds is crucial to contain the disease. Interactive data dashboards that instantly report cases of coronavirus are enabling researchers to count on these reports to track disease patterns in real-time. Leading healthcare organizations are also leveraging data visualization to analyze different scenarios to effectively monitor the situation and carry out preventive measures to control the pandemic.

Quantzig's data analytics capabilities can help you leverage data visualization and data dashboarding insights to analyze the current situation in the following ways:

Real-time monitoring of the coronavirus outbreak and disease progression patterns Population migration dashboard offers an overview of travel histories Medical supplies monitoring dashboard for real-time monitoring of medical inventories and drugs Trend and risk monitoring to analyze demographic patterns in disease progression Community health management through remote monitoring and data analysis

For healthcare organizations looking to leverage data visualization, it's crucial to note that the healthcare industry as a whole is fraught with challenges. And to add to their woes, the regulatory environment is getting stricter with new, advanced technologies paving their way into mainstream business operations. The additional pressures on the healthcare and life sciences industry are now promoting businesses to seek innovative paths to drive profits, and what better way to do so than through the use of interactive business intelligence dashboards.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

