A study led by Bern University of Applied Sciences is moving into the demonstration phase, with projects in Germany, Switzerland, and Belgium. With partners from all over Europe, the Swiss researchers are developing models for how solar modules and batteries from electric cars can still be used in a sustainable way after their lifecycle has ended.From pv magazine Germany. Large quantities of disused solar modules and batteries from electric vehicles are currently disposed of, despite still being usable. But this is set to change in the coming years as second life and recycling models continue ...

