Future Market Insights: Demand for Acute Kidney Injury Treatment to More than Double Through 2029; Preference for Renal Replacement Therapy Drives Revenue, Says a New FMI Report

Lack of knowledge of proper dosing of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs for pain management leads to severe kidney injury in geriatric population, thereby, increasing the demand for acute kidney injury treatment.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / The global acute kidney injury treatment market is set to register a noteworthy CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2019-2029. Increasing number of clinical trials and pharmaceutical research projects will continue to boost the growth of acute kidney injury treatment market. Rise in the prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes are fueling the demand for therapeutic treatment.

"Continuous technological advancements towards the development of techniques for treating acute kidney injury and increasing prevalence of kidney diseases will accelerate the growth of the global acute kidney injury treatment market over the following years," says the FMI analyst.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market- Key Takeaways

The global acute kidney injury treatment market will expand more than 2X by 2029.

Adoption of acute kidney injury treatment in case of pre-renal injuries will be prominent.

A majority of demand for acute kidney injury treatment is registered by hospitals

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers collectively capture 80% of the total market value.

Dialysis centers are the major revenue generator in acute kidney injury treatment market.

North America continues to lead; East Asia will continue to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market- Key Driving Factors

Rising prevalence of acute kidney injury, along with increasing early diagnosis, is driving demand.

Increasing number of dialysis centers and rising treatment efficiency are fueling the growth of the market.

Significant enhancement in renal replacement therapy has boosted the demand for acute kidney injury treatment.

Increasing adoption of advanced treatments over traditional procedures is shaping the growth prospects of market in developed regions.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market- Key Restraints

High cost associated with the treatment and lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries are hampering the market growth.

Implementation of stringent regulation by various health care authorities for several product approvals continues to restrain the market growth.

Competitive Landscape: Key Strategies Followed by Players

Advent of diagnostic technology is attracting ample investments in the acute kidney injury treatment market. For instance, in January 2020, Michigan Medicine Frankel Cardiovascular Center in collaboration with numerous institutions has developed new protein-suPAR, which is expected to prevent kidney complications. Such a development is poised to grow in the pharmaceutical landscape with a profitable return on investment.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights into acute kidney injury treatment market. The market is analyzed on the basis of injury (pre-renal injury, intrinsic Renal Injury, and Post-Renal Injury), product (drug therapy and dialysis), distribution channel (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

