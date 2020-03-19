With effect from March 20, 2020, the unit rights in CombiGene AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 01, 2020. Instrument: Unit rights --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COMBI UR --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014036117 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 193040 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- With effect from March 20, 2020, the paid subscription units in CombiGene AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COMBI BTU --------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014036125 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 193041 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB