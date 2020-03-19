The global gasket and seal materials market is expected to grow by USD 12.88 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005516/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Gasket and Seal Materials Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The strong growth of construction, logistics, mining, and other industries in developing countries has significantly increased the demand for commercial vehicles. Besides, the emergence of China and India as major manufacturing hubs for automotive, construction, and other general industries has increased the demand for gaskets and seals. In addition, many vendors are shifting their manufacturing facilities to developing countries owing to the availability of raw materials, land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and less stringent government regulations. These factors are driving the growth of the global gasket and seal materials market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41484

As per Technavio, the growing use of gasket and seals in improving the performance of engineering equipment will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Gasket and Seal Materials Market: Growing use of Gasket and Seals in Improving the Performance of Engineering Equipment

Industrial end-users rely heavily on the use of various engineering equipment for their daily operations. Most of the engineering equipment used in manufacturing, mining, and other applications is subjected to high temperatures and pressures, and any leakage of fluid, oil, or lubricants will directly impact the performance of the engineering equipment. Hence, gaskets and seals are used to ensure the proper functioning of engineering components. With the growth of end-user industries such as oil and gas, chemical, mining, food processing, machine tools, and others, the demand for gaskets and seals will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Increasing preference for 3D printing for the production of gaskets and seals and the rising demand from the renewable energy industry will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gasket and Seal Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gasket and seal materials market by type (rubber, fiber, silicone, graphite, PTFE, and others), end-users (automotive, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, oil and gas, chemical, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the gasket and seal materials market in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increase in the number of automotive manufacturing plants and growing investment in water and wastewater treatment projects in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Type

Rubber

Fiber

Silicone

Graphite

PTFE

Others

End-user

Automotive

Industrial machinery

Electrical and electronics

Oil and gas

Chemical

Others

Geographic Segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005516/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/