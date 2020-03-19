The bailed-out Hong Kong-listed PV developer has warned its remaining independent shareholders of a thumping net loss for 2019 as it prepares to reveal its final results at the end of the month.If any of the various Chinese state-owned bodies forced to bail-out Hong Kong.listed solar developer Panda Green was expecting to extract a profit from the business, it appears they may face a long wait. The scale of the turnaround operation facing recently appointed CEO Zhang Ping was again emphasized today when the developer issued a profit warning. Coal industry veteran Ping, whose company is due to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...