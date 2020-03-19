The global rigid plastic food trays market is poised to grow by USD 2.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the global rise in online food delivery applications. In addition, the increasing number of end-user expansions is anticipated to boost the growth of the rigid plastic food trays market.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, busy work schedules, and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for online food delivery services. Besides, the high penetration of the internet and smartphones is increasing the number of competitors that offer highly efficient and good quality food delivery services. This is attracting many restaurants and dark kitchens to enter the online food delivery platform and increase their revenue. Rigid plastic food trays are widely used in the packaging of various food products. Therefore, the rise in the number of food delivery platforms is expected to fuel the growth of the global rigid plastic food trays market during the forecast period.

Major Five Rigid Plastic Food Trays Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The company offers rigid plastic trays under the registered name 3M ESPE Impression Trays.

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Anchor Packaging Inc. operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers PETE/RPET and PP trays. These are used for packaging a wide range of food products.

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business through segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers a wide range of rigid packaging trays for the food industry. Some of its offerings include crystallized polyester (CPET), amorphous polyester (APET), PP, and high impact polystyrene (HIPS).

Berry Global Group Inc.

Berry Global Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene, and Specialties. The company provides rigid packaging trays for the food industry.

Dart Container Corp.

Dart Container Corp. operates its business through segments such as Cups, Containers, Dinnerware, Accessories, and Consumer. The company offers rigid packaging trays for the food and beverage industry.

Rigid Plastic Food Trays Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

PET

PP

Other materials

Rigid Plastic Food Trays Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

