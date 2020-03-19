Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Xetra
19.03.20
17:28 Uhr
40,215 Euro
+0,925
+2,35 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASF SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,040
40,390
17:44
40,025
40,375
17:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BASF
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BASF SE40,215+2,35 %
CLARIANT AG14,463-2,28 %