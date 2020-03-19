The Global aircraft de-icing market is poised to grow by USD 1.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005515/en/

Technavio has published the latest market research report titled Global Aircraft De-Icing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Aircraft De-Icing Market Analysis Report by Product (De-icing systems, De-icer truck, and De-icing chemicals and fluids), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-de-icing-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising procurement of new aircraft. In addition, the advances in de-icing equipment are anticipated to boost the growth of the aircraft de-icing market.

The growing demand for new aircrafts is compelling aircraft OEMs to invest in capacity expansions. For instance, in December 2018, Boeing opened its first B737 manufacturing plant in China. Similarly, Airbus has been actively investing and forming strategic alliances with Chinese aerospace companies to cater to the growing demand for aircraft. Commercial aircrafts cruise at a standard altitude of 35,000 feet. Temperatures at such altitudes drop below -45o to -50o, which results in the formation of ice on the wings. Hence, de-icing and anti-icing fluids are sprayed on the aircraft to prevent the formation of ice as well as plane drag. Therefore, the increasing demand for commercial aircrafts is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global aircraft de-icing market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aircraft De-Icing Market Companies:

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The company offers Formic acid which can be used to melt ice on airport runways, roads, bridges, and walkways with minimal environmental impact.

Clariant International Ltd.

Clariant International Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics Coatings. The company offers a wide range of de-icing fluids for aircraft applications. Some of its major offerings include Type I Fluids, which are water/glycol mixtures; Type II and Type IV Fluids, which contain at least 50% of glycol and a corrosion inhibition package.

Dow Inc.

Dow Inc. operates its business through segments such as Packaging Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates Infrastructure, and Performance Materials Coatings. The company offers ethylene glycol-based and propylene glycol-based fluids for aircraft de-icing applications.

General Atomics

General Atomics operates its business through segments such as Energy Systems, Defense, Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and Commercial Products. The company offers a wide range of de-icing products for aircraft applications. Some of its key offerings include Polar Plus LT and Polar Guard Advance.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

John Bean Technologies Corp. operates its business through segments such as JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The company's de-icing vehicles utilize a green technology called AirFirst. It helps in reducing the amount of de-icing fluid used to break the adhesion of any frozen contamination from aircraft surfaces.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aircraft De-Icing Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

De-icing systems

De-icer truck

De-icing chemicals and fluids

Aircraft De-Icing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Aero Structure Equipment Market Global aero structure equipment market by automated production system (fastening systems and composite systems) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005515/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/