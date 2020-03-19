Forge Web Design: Web Design Company in Greenville SC Is Growing and Hiring

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Forge Web Design, based in Greenville, South Carolina, has announced that they are growing and are now hiring account managers, sales reps, social media professionals, and web designers. They are a company that specializes in web development services, partnering with people and businesses to assist them in achieving online success. They specialize in the building of high-converting web designs and in the creation of custom-fitted, functional websites that are designed to convert users into customers. More about the company can be gleaned from their website at https://www.forgewebdesign.com/.

Jeff Gilden, founder, and CEO of Forge Web Design says, "We're happy to announce that our company is growing and that we are now hiring sales reps, account managers, web designers, and social media professionals. We are a team of Greenville web design and web development professionals who love partnering with good people and businesses to help them achieve online success. Each of us loves what we do and we feel that spirit helps translate into the quality of our work. Working with clients who love their work combines into a fun, wonderful partnership for everyone involved."

The services provided by Forge Web Design can be classified into six categories: digital marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), web development, web design, e-commerce, and branding. With their web design services, they offer start-to-end design, such as graphic design, logo design, and content management system, which allows the client to change the content later on if that is needed. They will collaborate with the client to ensure that the website is in line with company goals and to have a clear ROI from the website redesign.

Related to web design is web development, which is the technical aspect of building a website. The development team at Forge Web Design will be working with their web design team for the goal of implementing the technical aspects of the website. These include interactive web forms, chat boxes, mobile-responsive code, lightboxes, and more. Most of the work will be done in PHP, HTML, and Javascript but their web development team members are capable of full web app development if this is required. Much of their work is done on the WordPress CMS because WordPress needs little maintenance and is very stable, thus minimizing lifetime web developer expenses. More information about Forge Web Design can also be gleaned from their Inc.com profile page.

Forge Web Design also offers digital marketing services, applying strategic marketing methods that have been proven to work. This involves the proper application of various mediums, such as social media, video, or paid search advertising. With their experience, they can help the client develop a real-world realization of an executed marketing plan. Also, their marketing and in-house design teams imply that they will be able to handle the client's whole marketing experience.

Meanwhile, SEO is a vital service that they offer for website owners. This involves the optimization of the web design to help it rank on the first page of the search engine results pages. With search engines, such as Google, Bing, Amazon, YouTube, and Yelp being a major source of new customers for small businesses, it is vital to have an optimized online reputation to secure as much market share as possible. SEO specialists will help the client implement best practices on a website and help the site increase its rank in the search engines.

The Forge Web Design can also help with e-commerce launches. These involve the use of WordPress as the online CMS system and plugins like Shopify and Woocommerce. The team is capable of delivering an online store for the client that is ready to generate sales at once. They usually begin by finding out what stores are the client's favorite to interact with and cross-referencing those features with the client's top competition, resulting in the development of an attractive store with a high conversion rate.

Those who are interested in web design and other services available from Forge Web Design can check out their website, or contact them on the telephone or through email. Or they can follow their social media pages, such as their LinkedIn page.

