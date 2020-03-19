Dstillery Adds Ad-tech Leaders to Sales and Engineering Roles, Helping Meet Demand for Custom-built Audiences

Sheila Buckley joins as SVP, Sales, Vince Tse as SVP, Engineering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands, today announced the addition of two Senior Vice Presidents to its sales and engineering teams, solidifying two important departments as the company continues to meet growing advertiser and agency demand for its solutions.

Sheila Buckley has joined the company as SVP, Sales, and Vince Tse is SVP, Engineering.

Buckley brings more than two decades of experience in advertising and digital media sales, as well as helping startups and tech companies scale their sales operations. In her role, she will lead both the field and a newly created inside sales team to accelerate the execution of Dstillery's Go To Market playbook. Most recently, she served as CRO of DemandJump. Prior to that, she managed the direct, programmatic and inside sales teams for Business Insider and is active with investing and advising several startups and is the immediate past Board Chair for She Runs It, a non-profit organization dedicated to paving the way for more women to lead at every level of marketing, media, and tech.

Tse joins the company with 20 years of ad tech engineering experience, having worked for companies like DoubleClick, Right Media, Yahoo, and MediaMath. He arrives at Dstillery from Electric AI, where he was chief technology officer. Prior to that, he worked at MediaMath, where he was VP Engineering. As SVP, Engineering, he will be responsible for developing custom audience solutions rooted in data privacy, machine learning, and engineering innovations.

"As more marketers get serious about spending their budgets with trusted and transparent partners, we're seeing increased demand in our AI-powered, custom audience solutions," said Jay Wardle, President, Dstillery. "To help meet this demand, we've supercharged our sales team and grown our engineering corps. We're excited to add all stars like Sheila and Vince to lead those teams as we continue to develop deeper relationships with our clients and build the technology that will guide them into the next era of advertising."

The news first appeared in MediaPost.

