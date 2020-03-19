The global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market is poised to grow by USD 110.93 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has published the latest market research report titled Global Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market Analysis Report by Product (Touchscreen and Digital), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growth of the foodservice industry. In addition, the product premiumization owing to technological advances and innovations is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market.

Factors such as rapid industrialization, rising disposable incomes, increasing number of working women, and the and changing dietary preferences are driving the growth of the fast-food industry. This is increasing the number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) at places such as supermarket delis, airport concourses, offices, and hospital lobbies. QSRs continuously focus on improving customer service, increasing profits, and reducing costs. With the growing consumer demand for convenient and fast foods, many QSRs and conventional restaurants are increasingly adopting commercial high-speed hybrid ovens. These factors are driving the growth of the global commercial high-speed hybrid ovens market.

Major Five Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market Companies:

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl operates its business through segments such as Cooking, Bakery, Meal delivery, preparation and storage solutions, Refrigeration, Washing and waste management, Ice cream and beverage dispense, Ice makers, and Others. The company offers high-speed cooking equipment such as commercial microwave ovens, commercial convection and microwave ovens, and commercial high-speed combination ovens. Some of the products include ACE14N, ACE14V, ACE19N, and ACE19V.

Atollspeed GmbH

Atollspeed GmbH operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers Atollspeed Easy high speed oven, which makes baking, roasting and cooking up to 20 times faster.

Electrolux AB

Electrolux AB operates its business through segments such as Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa, Major Appliances North America, Major Appliances Latin America, Major Appliances Asia or Pacific, Home Care and Small Domestic Appliances, and Professional Products. The company offers air-o-convect Electric Hybrid n Convection Oven 161 and air-o-convect Electric Hybrid n Convection Oven 201, These are ideal for low humidity cooking.

Panasonic Corp.

Panasonic Corp. operates its business through segments such as Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, and Automotive and Industrial Systems. The company offers NE-SCV2NAPR High Speed Oven. It combines three cooking technologies such as high speed convection, twin inverter microwave, and broil technology.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Air-conditioners, Refrigerators, Kitchenware and bathroom appliances ware, Washing machines, and Other. The company offers Monogram Smart Built-In Oven with Advantium. It is a stainless steel, high speed hybrid oven that has over 175 Programmed Menu Selections and Crisp Reheat features.

Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Touchscreen

Digital

Commercial High-Speed Hybrid Ovens Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

