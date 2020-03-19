Newswire: Health and Fitness Companies Reduce Time to Market While on the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / ??????Multiple health and fitness-focused companies have seen an improvement in the amount of time it takes to take their product to market, thanks to the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. These health and fitness companies have signed on with Newswire's Guided Tour, looking for a way to improve their media and marketing communications and gain the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing spend, and increased sales. An Earned Media Advantage Strategist has carried out their "customerized' plan, sending out the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums, which has helped significantly reduce their time to market.

"When health and fitness companies have the right plan in place, their performance becomes greatly impacted, as we have seen," said Erik Rohrmann, SVP at Newswire. "After only six months into the Guided Tour, these companies have reduced their time to market, which is a truly significant win."

Strategists work one-on-one with each health and fitness company, understanding their products, media and marketing goals, and respective market to develop a comprehensive Earned Media Advantage Plan that can be used on-demand when implementing a campaign. This effort has remarkably helped sales and marketing teams at health and fitness companies by bridging the right media and audience to the company, effectively reducing their time to market to help increase sales.

Rohrmann said, "Strategists alleviate the worry and stress of sales and marketing teams. They act as an extension of the team, cultivating external media and marketing relationships to help health and fitness companies exceed goals, reduce the time it takes to go to market, and cut the time it takes to gain the Earned Media Advantage."

The Guided Tour helps businesses address the challenges related to their media and marketing efforts by providing the ability to leverage a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist at Newswire to develop and implement a "customerized' plan to meet their business objectives. Through the Guided Tour program, customers can experience Newswire's high-tech, high-touch service and industry-leading support throughout the journey for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

By providing a fully integrated media and marketing communications strategy to deliver results, customers can have the right plan that is implemented via the right message and sent out at the right time to the right people. Rated #1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

Discover How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business today, and learn how you can generate greater value and ROI across all of your PR campaigns.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn about and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio

Director of Earned Media Strategy

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581631/Health-and-Fitness-Companies-Reduce-Time-to-Market-While-on-the-Earned-Media-Advantage-Guided-Tour