CFISA Online Security Awareness Training Now Certified by State of Texas Department of Information Resources

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Boca Raton, Florida based Center for Information Security Awareness (CFISA) is pleased to announce that their online security awareness training program has been certified by the State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR). Those who are interested in learning more about CFISA and the training it provides can view the company's Facebook page for more information.

CFISA is proud to announce that, in accordance with Texas Government Code, Section 2054.519, the Texas Department of Information Resources has reviewed the company's training program and determined that it meets the required criteria for state and local government employees' training. CFISA's Security Awareness Program is now added to the list of certified training programs, which can be found on the Department of Information Resources website.

The Texas Department of Information Resources certifies cybersecurity training programs with consultation from the Texas Cybersecurity council. The training programs, in accordance with the Texas Government Code Section 2054.519(b), have to focus on several important factors, such as forming information security habits and procedures that protect information resources as well as teaching best practices for detecting, assessing, reporting and addressing information security threats.

Texas' current training requirements rule that annual training must be completed by June 14, 2020, by employees of state and local agencies. Interested parties can learn more about the state's legislation at the DIR website.

Michael Levin, founder, and CEO of the Center for Information Security Awareness says, "It doesn't matter how many automated methods you have to detect and prevent a breach of your organization's security, you aren't totally safe until you know that your employees have the knowhow to act in ways that boost your security instead of creating weak spots. With the CFISA Security Awareness Program, you can teach your employees what real threats look like and how to respond to them. At CFISA, we understand that the real path to total data security starts at the human level, and that's how we approach all of our training programs. With this new certification, we are now able to help more organizations keep their data and systems safe."

Those who want to learn more about CFISA and the various services they provide can find more information on the company's website. Additionally, the company encourages interested parties to contact CFISA directly via email or phone. Alternatively, the company can be reached through the contact form on their website. CFISA also maintains a presence on Facebook where they frequently post updates, share information and communicate with the members of their community.

For more information about CFISA, contact the company here:



CFISA

Michael Levin - CEO & Founder

(561) 325-6050

mlevin@cfisa.org

PO Box 810961, Boca Raton, FL, 33481

SOURCE: CFISA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581624/CFISA-Online-Security-Awareness-Training-Now-Certified-by-State-of-Texas-Department-of-Information-Resources