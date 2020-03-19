Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852366 ISIN: FR0000031775 Ticker-Symbol: 4HM 
Tradegate
18.03.20
09:14 Uhr
25,050 Euro
-0,100
-0,40 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VICAT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,750
23,400
18:10
22,900
23,150
18:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VICAT
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VICAT SA25,050-0,40 %