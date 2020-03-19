Regulatory News:

The Vicat group (Paris:VCT):

COVID 19 risk limitation: access prohibited to 3 April 2020 Combined AGM

Absentee vote measures

The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) announces today that in order to comply with the measures put in place by French government and to limit the contamination risk to COVID-19, shareholders will not be allowed to physically attend the Combined Annual General Meeting of April 3rd 2020.

As a result, shareholders are asked to vote by mail

or to return their proxy and any written questions

preferably by e-mail at

relations.investisseurs@vicat.fr

or,

alternatively, by post to Vicat Head offices

VICAT SA

Tour Manhattan

6 place de l'Iris

92095 PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX

Please note that the presentation of the Combined General Meeting will be available April 3rd 2020 at 10 am Paris time as well as the detailed summary of the Annual Combined Shareholder Meeting 2020 at www.vicat.fr.

Next report:

First-quarter 2020 sales on 5 May 2020 after market closing.

