Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501451 ISIN: FR0000124141 Ticker-Symbol: VVD 
Tradegate
19.03.20
18:05 Uhr
18,150 Euro
+0,825
+4,76 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,990
18,235
18:10
17,990
18,180
18:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA18,150+4,76 %