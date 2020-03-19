Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the French version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document ("URD") was filed on March, 172020 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or "AMF") under the number D.20-0136.

This URD is available on Veolia website at:

https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee

A hard copy of the French version of the 2019 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

The following documents are included in the URD:

the 2019 annual financial report

the information contained in the corporate governance report

the fees of the statutory auditors;

the description of the share buyback program

Regarding the financial report, the last update of this document concerns chapter 3 note 3.7 page 101.

Given the great uncertainty about the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and the containment measures implemented, the Group will continue to inform the market on the economic impacts that could arise.

