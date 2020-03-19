AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. and Shell Catalysts & Technologies Receive all Regulatory Consents Necessary for the Formation of Shell & AMG Recycling B.V.

Amsterdam, 19 March 2020 --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") and Shell Catalysts & Technologies received all regulatory consents necessary for the formation of the Shell and AMG Recycling B.V. joint venture. Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. will provide a long-term sustainable solution for catalyst reclamation and recycling.



Refineries will benefit from the combined technical capabilities and integrated resources of Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. by reducing the risk and cost of transporting and disposing of spent catalysts and eliminating the need to landfill. In addition, they will benefit from the monetization of the valuable metals contained in their waste.

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Technologies produces titanium aluminides and titanium alloys for the aerospace market; designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems; and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan).

About Shell Catalysts & Technologies

Shell Catalysts & Technologies provides catalysts, technology, technical advisory services and research and development expertise to the refining and petrochemical processing industries worldwide. Shell Catalysts & Technologies has approximately 5000 staff located in Shell Group's primary commercial and technical centres operating in Houston, Amsterdam, and Bangalore and in an extensive network of offices around the world.

Shell Catalysts & Technologies supports the Shell Group's business activities in R&D plus in downstream manufacturing, downstream marketing, gas & LNG, production and project management. Outside of the Shell Group, the company successfully services refining, chemicals, gas, metals, pulp and paper and motor-sport customers worldwide.

For further information, please contact:

Michele Fischer

Vice President Investor Relations

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.

+1 610 975 4979

mfischer@amg-nv.com

Laura van Lingen

Shell spokesperson

Laura.vanLingen@shell.com

+31 70 377 4238

Shell Investor Relations: + 31 70 377 4540

