Annual General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting of shareholders in Castellum AB (publ), on Thursday, March 19, 2020, the Board of Directors' proposal of a distribution of SEK 6.50 per share, distributed to the shareholders in two equal payments of SEK 3.25 per share, was confirmed. The first record day for distribution was decided to be Monday, March 23, 2019 and the second record day for distribution was decided to be Monday, September 21, 2019.

The AGM decided to amend the Articles of Association due to, inter alia, expected changes of the Swedish Companies Act regarding record date for participation at a General Meeting.

Further the AGM decided to re-elect the existing Board members Charlotte Strömberg, Per Berggren, Anna-Karin Hatt, Christer Jacobson, Christina Karlsson Kazeem and Nina Linander. Zdravko Markovski and Joacim Sjöberg were elected as new members of the Board of Directors. Charlotte Strömberg was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Further the AGM decided that the level of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be the following.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK 1,015,000.

Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK 425,000.

Chairman of the Remuneration Committee: SEK 100,000.

Each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee: SEK 75,000.

Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 200,000.

Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 100,000.

The decisions entail that the total remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors, including remuneration for committee work, accordingly amounts to SEK 4,640,000.

The AGM decided to elect Deloitte as auditor in Castellum until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2021. Deloitte has announced that Hans Warén will continue as the main responsible auditor. It was decided that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

The AGM decided to appoint a new Election Committee for the AGM 2021 in accordance with the proposal from the Election Committee, which is essentially the same as the proposal from the previous year.

The AGM adopted the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the guidelines for remuneration to the executive management.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board, until the next AGM, to resolve on new share issues. Such new share issues may be resolved upon in order to completely or partially, finance any future real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses by issuing new shares as payment in connection with agreements on acquisition of real property, alternatively to raise capital for such investments and/or acquisitions.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board, until the next AGM, to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares. Such acquisition and transfer of own shares may be resolved upon in order to adapt the company's capital structure and be able to transfer own shares as payment or financing of real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values total SEK 95.2 billion and holdings mainly comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public-sector properties, covering a leasable area of 4.3 million square metres. Castellum operates through a decentralized organization with a strong and clear local presence in 17 Swedish cities, as well as Copenhagen and Helsinki. Castellum is the only company from the Nordic real-estate and construction sector elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies who achieve world's-best ranking on sustainability issues. In 2019, Castellum received several awards for sustainability efforts, including Global Sector Leader from GRESB. This means that Castellum ranks first in the world for the offices-and-logistics sector. In addition, Castellum was awarded Gold-level placement for sustainability reporting by the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information, visit www.castellum.com.

For more information, contact:

Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB (publ), +46-(0)-702-77-04-03

Henrik Saxborn, CEO, Castellum AB (publ), +46-(0)-31-60-74-50

