OL GROUPE: IMPLEMENTATION OF MEASURES TO COMBAT THE PROPAGATION OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS

Lyon, 19 March 2020



Faced with the current major and unprecedented worldwide health crisis caused by Covid-19 and in response to the sports authorities' decision to suspend all competitions and the French president's announcements on Monday 16 March 2020, OL Groupe hereby announces the decisions it has taken today, which will remain in effect indefinitely to help limit the propagation of the virus:

All sporting activities of both the men's and women's professional teams, as well as the OL Academy teams, have been suspended for an indefinite period. Given that all matches and training sessions have been suspended, OL Groupe, like all other Ligue 1 clubs, has put all of its sports personnel on partial unemployment status until further notice.

OL Groupe has also put part of its administrative employees on partial unemployment status. All other employees are teleworking. Those whose physical presence is required at Groupama Stadium may continue to work on site, while strictly adhering to the measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Club's management believes strongly that the measures implemented by the health authorities must be strictly applied so as to combat the propagation of Covid-19 and have thus decided to suspend all activities open to the public at Groupama Stadium.

All these measures are intended to protect everyone's health, to defend the most vulnerable among us and to curb the epidemic.

OL Groupe is following developments very closely and will keep the market informed about any important changes in the situation with respect to its business activity.





