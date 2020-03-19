MealPal Sets Goal to Donate $10 Million to Restaurants Impacted by COVID-19

MealPal launches platform for members and broader public to donate to restaurants

NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MealPal, the leading lunch marketplace, announced a new initiative to drive $10 million in donations to restaurants impacted by the COVID-19 virus. Through the new program, anyone can donate a month of a MealPal membership to local restaurants.

The rapid decline in restaurant sales since the COVID-19 outbreak is staggering. In a typical week, MealPal drives more than $1 million in sales to restaurants in 20 markets globally, but that figure has dropped by nearly 60% since COVID-19. Additionally, MealPal partner restaurants report that delivery and walk-in business is down more than 90% this week.

Donations will go directly towards supporting local restaurants. Consumers may donate an amount of their choosing, with a recommended donation of either a 12 meal membership ($75) or a 20 meal membership ($125). The program launched earlier this week and due to strong support from MealPal members and inquiries from others about how they could support the restaurant industry, MealPal has extended and expanded the program to support communities around the world.

"Restaurants are at the center of everything we do," said Mary Biggins, co-founder and CEO of MealPal. "COVID-19 has been devastating for our partners, so we have shifted our platform to help drive much-needed capital as they navigate this challenging time. If we don't pull together as a global community to support restaurants now, many will not make it to the other side of this crisis. We are committed to supporting them."

Consumers can learn more and show their support by visiting mealpal.com. MealPal is seeking 100,000 donations to achieve the $10 million goal to help restaurants survive. Donations will support restaurants in the local community of the donor.

