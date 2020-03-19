AGC Biologics to Participate in Virtual BIO-Europe Spring

AGC Biologics Sponsors 14th Annual BIO-Europe Spring Conference

SEATTLE, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics is pleased to be a gold sponsor of BIO-Europe Spring, Europe's largest springtime biotech partnering event. In order to ensure the health of all those participating, the event will be held virtually this year. AGC Biologics will connect with industry leaders on the latest biotech trends through online meetings and virtual workshops. Meeting times are still available to those participating. The 14th annual event takes place from March 23 - 27, 2020.

AGC Biologics' Europe Business Development Team will be connecting with industry professionals to share information on its globally aligned process development, manufacturing and seamless tech transfers. AGC Biologics will also be highlighting the recent expansion of its plasmid DNA (pDNA) offering. With the demand for pDNA growing rapidly, AGC Biologics is leveraging 25 years of experience and comprehensive in-house analytics development to ensure short and dependable timelines.

"Virtually participating in BIO-Europe Spring allows AGC Biologics to continue to engage with global life science partners," says AGC Biologics' CEO Patricio Massera. " While we are no longer meeting in person, we are still looking forward to a productive event with biotech industry leaders from around the world. We look forward to sharing our latest innovations and the insights we've gained over 20 years in the industry."

About AGC Biologics:

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to clients and partners. The company currently employs more than 900 employees worldwide. AGC Biologics' global network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial mammalian and microbial production. Integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage and protein expression, including the proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production.

Learn more at www.agcbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg