Nordic Nanovector ASA Announces Proposed Board Change

OSLO, Norway, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that its Nomination Committee has nominated Dr Karin Meyer, PhD for election as a Non-executive Director at the Company's Annual General Meeting.

The company also notes that Gisela Schwab, MD, who has served as a Non-executive Director on the Board of Nordic Nanovector since March 2015 has, due to increased workload, responsibilities and competing priorities, decided not to stand for re-election at the upcoming AGM.

Karin Meyer, PhD, has been nominated for election as a Non-executive Director at the AGM. Dr Meyer has 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical/life sciences area, holding senior management and operational roles in private and public/non-profit organisations. She is currently Chief Executive Officer of the Swedish Pharmaceutical Society and Chairman of the board of two of its subsidiaries - Läkemedelsakademin i Stockholm AB and SPhS Stockholm Congress AB. She has spent more than 10 years working in senior roles within Contract Research Organisations (CROs), including PCG Clinical Services and Quintiles, and is the former Deputy General Director of Uppsala University Innovations, with responsibility for the commercialisation of innovations from the University, as well as investments, management and exits of start-up companies.

Dr Meyer is currently a Director on the Boards of Smartfish AS, Uppsala Monitoring Centre/WHO Collaborating Centre, Kårhuset Pharmen AB and Chair of the Board of NEPI Foundation (Nätverk för Läkemedelsepidemiologi). Dr Meyer is a Swedish citizen and resides in Sweden.

Jan H. Egberts, MD, Chairman of Nordic Nanovector's Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Gisela for five years of service during which she has made valuable contributions to the advancement of the Company. I am delighted to welcome Karin, who brings extensive experience in key areas that will be invaluable with regards to the future development of the Company."

The Nomination Committee will continue to consider the most appropriate Board composition.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers.

Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances, since they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and which, by their nature, will have an impact on Nordic Nanovector's business, financial condition and results of operations. The terms "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "might", "plans", "should", "projects", "targets", "will", "would" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology are used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not historic facts. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, risks associated with implementation of Nordic Nanovector's strategy, risks and uncertainties associated with the development and/or approval of Nordic Nanovector's product candidates, ongoing and future clinical trials and expected trial results, the ability to commercialise Betalutin, technology changes and new products in Nordic Nanovector's potential market and industry, Nordic Nanovector's freedom to operate (competitors patents) in respect of the products it develops, the ability to develop new products and enhance existing products, the impact of competition, changes in general economy and industry conditions, and legislative, regulatory and political factors. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Nordic Nanovector disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

