Leidos UK Continues Support of The Open University's Disabled Military Veterans Fund

LONDON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos UK today announced its continued support of The Open University's Disabled Veterans' Scholarships Fund. The Scholarship Fund gives disabled veterans across the United Kingdom the opportunity to access life-changing education free of charge. Leidos' support will help provide 50 scholarships enabling disabled military veterans to study for free, and receive specialized disability support and career advice.

The Disabled Veterans' Scholarships Fund has so far awarded 105 scholarships since its launch in 2018. The scholarships are flexible to suit the needs and objectives of each applicant and can cover anything from introductory access modules, to an entire undergraduate or postgraduate qualification. The scholarship contribution builds upon Leidos' support of the wider Armed Forces community in the United Kingdom to include the recently announced sponsorship agreements with the Army Rugby Union, the Armed Forces Winter Sports Association.

Damian Alexander, Vice President and Managing Director for Logistics, Leidos UK and Europe, said: "Leidos is committed to ensuring that those injured in military service have pathways to thrive in a post-military career. We are proud to contribute to this scholarship fund so that recipients have access to educational opportunities, develop relevant knowledge, and build a bright future."

Jumar Johnson, Director of Development for The Open University said: "The Disabled Veterans' Scholarships Fund reflects our core values of education being open to all. The Fund Opens on the 18th of March and will offer another 50 disabled veterans, injured in, or due to, military service, access to free Open University education. We encourage veterans to explore the OU Community and apply for the available scholarships."

Further information about the application process is available on The Open University Disabled Veterans' Scholarships Fund page found at: www.open.ac.uk/courses/choose/veterans.

About The Open University

The Open University is the largest academic institution in the UK and a world leader in flexible distance learning. Since it began in 1969, the OU has taught more than 2 million students worldwide. There are over 170,000 current students, including more than 15,000 overseas. The Disabled Veterans' Scholarships Fund will offer 50 disabled veterans, injured in, or due to, military service, access to free Open University education. In addition to free study, applicants will be offered further specialist careers and disability support. For more information, visit http://www.open.ac.uk/courses/choose/veterans

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500 information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

