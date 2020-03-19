Support.com, Inc.: Free Tech Support to Help Communities Stay Connected and Productive During Coronavirus Outbreak To Be Provided By Support.com

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in technical support solutions for businesses and consumers, has made its expert remote tech support service, TechSolutions, free to anyone who needs it to keep communities connected and productive as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact the United States.

As more companies move to fully-remote work, students face remote learning, and others in the community deal with the changes in our society amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, there is a greater need to ensure that they can stay connected and keep important technology functioning. Individuals working or studying from home may encounter challenges with connectivity, security, and systems access, and need help troubleshooting tech problems with their devices.

For over 20 years, Support.com has been managing a remote U.S.-based workforce of knowledgeable, friendly live agents, called Tech Pros, who use a secure, proprietary virtual support platform that allows them to solve problems with any device or set up new systems, quickly and remotely.

"Support.com is in a unique position to help the nation navigate this complicated shift to remote work and studying, while staying connected to friends and family," said Rick Bloom, Support.com CEO. "We've worked with a fully-remote, U.S.-based workforce for two decades and we've gained a deep understanding of the full spectrum of challenges that consumers could face with their home technology. We want to minimize the stress and friction that technology issues can cause during these times of isolation. We want to enable consumers to stay connected for work, school, entertainment, and social communication by empowering them with free remote IT and tech support."

Support.com TechSolutions provides on-demand, 24/7 remote tech support and troubleshooting for any device, any issue no matter where or when the device was purchased - this includes PCs, Macs, printers, tables, mobile devices, routers, smart TVs, digital assistants, and more.

Starting this week, Support.com is offering its remote tech support service free for one month. Individuals can get unlimited tech support for any device via phone, online chat, or virtual house call regardless of brand, issue, or when or where it was purchased. Anyone can go to support.com to get free tech support today.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer and small business technical support solutions. With more than 20 years of providing high quality technical support services to consumers and small businesses through white-labeled partnerships or direct solutions, Support.com has the expertise, tools and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home and business. The company's skilled U.S.-based live agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers and small businesses face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high quality, turnkey technical support solutions and digital support experiences that enable customers to get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

