Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
19.03.20
15:47 Uhr
11,735 Euro
+0,065
+0,56 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,130
12,235
19:27
12,155
12,230
19:27
PR Newswire
19.03.2020 | 18:46
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SKF Takes Steps to Reduce Impact of Initiatives from Authorities and Customers

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The industries and regions in which SKF operates are being impacted by initiatives by authorities and SKF's customers related to the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

As a result of this significant level of uncertainty, SKF is taking major steps to reduce the impact of the situation on its operations, including closure of sites, reducing costs, number of employees and increasing flexibility within the workforce.

There is a considerable risk of a material financial impact on SKF from the end of March. With the high levels of uncertainty surrounding the situation and potential additional initiatives by authorities and SKF's customers, it is very difficult to predict the full financial impact that the situation may have on SKF.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

The information in this press release is information which AB SKF is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 19 March 2020 at 18:30.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46-31-337-6576, mobile: 46-725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations
Patrik Stenberg, 46-31-337-2104; 46-705-472-104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-takes-steps-to-reduce-impact-of-initiatives-from-authorities-and-customers,c3064086

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3064086/1214385.pdf

Release

SKF AB B-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire