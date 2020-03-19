Total Mortgage Services, LLC: Total Mortgage Adds 11th and 12th Branches in Connecticut

MILFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Total Mortgage Services, a nation-wide mortgage lender, continues to expand in its home state with the addition of two new branches in Bethany and Glastonbury, Connecticut. Seasoned mortgage veterans Tracey Jackson and Jennifer Jackson-Torrens will head up the branch.

It's an exciting change for Tracey and Jennifer, who said they made the switch because it's a "great work environment with the same great team, mortgage programs, and competitive interest rates, but with more advanced technology and support to make our buyers' experience better than ever. It is all about making our buyers feel stress free so they can make one of the most important purchases in their lives a positive and memorable one!"

The addition of new branches and loan officers due to superior technology and operational support is an ongoing trend for Total Mortgage, who was named the fastest growing mortgage company in Massachusetts through the first half of 2019.

As Tracey put it, they have "a staff that goes above and beyond and the technology and marketing that sets us apart from other mortgage companies." It's this combination of tech and personnel that is creating another year of first-quarter growth for Total Mortgage, putting them on pace to exceed last year's record high production of $1.2b in closed volume.

While Total Mortgage already has a number of branches scattered across Connecticut, the acquisition of these two new branches is the first step toward an expansion into the greater Hartford area. This is a market that they've been looking to penetrate, and having finally done so, they will now be able to set their roots and build a more direct relationship with homeowners and homebuyers in those towns.

About Total Mortgage: Total Mortgage Services, LLC is an industry-leading retail mortgage lender headquartered in Milford, Connecticut. The company has become known for its proprietary loan officer support system, industry leading technology, results-based marketing suite, and transparent operational support. Total Mortgage was included in Inc. Magazines' list of America's Fastest Growing companies in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2014, broke $1B in residential mortgages in 2016, and continued their growth by setting new purchase records in 2017, 2018, and 2019. They are currently licensed in 45 states and DC. Total Mortgage Services, LLC NMLS #2764.

