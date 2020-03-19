Solei Systems, Inc.: CareClix CEO Featured on Fox News

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Solei Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOLI) announces that the CEO of its subsidiary, CareClix, Inc., Dr John Korangy was interviewed by Fox News. Dr Korangy was invited to Fox and Friends as a guest expert on telemedicine and the global COVID-19 pandemic

Follow the link for video:

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6142507223001?playlist_id=930909749001sp=show-clips

About CareClix

CareClix is a leading virtual healthcare solution company that provides software applications coupled with medical services enabling patients to receive care anytime at anyplace. CareClix's suite of services is revolutionizing the way hospitals, doctors, and clinical care providers can interact with an increasing number of patients. Trusted by some of the best names in healthcare, CareClix has an established track record of success partnering with organizations and customers. More than 10 million individuals in the U.S. in over 60 countries are currently utilizing CareClix's services. CareClix Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Solei Systems Inc. (OTC: SOLI). Learn more about CareClix by visiting our website: www.careclix.com.

About Solei

Solei Systems, Inc. is a fully reporting, fully audited public holding company in the health and wellness field with its primary focus on telemedicine. Currently, Solei Systems, Inc is comprised of two wholly owned subsidiaries: CareClix, Inc. and Clinical & Herbal Innovations, Inc www.soleihealth.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Solei Systems Inc, and its wholly owned subsidiary CareClix, Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified using forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although Solei Systems, Inc believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Solei Systems, Inc's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Solei's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to Solei Systems or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Solei Systems, Inc

206 N. Washington St. Suite 100

Alexandria, VA 22314

T: (703) 832-4473

www.soleihealth.com

SOURCE: Solei Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581648/CareClix-CEO-Featured-on-Fox-News