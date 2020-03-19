Technavio has been monitoring the automotive pump market and it is poised to grow by USD 42.23 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing use of electric fuel pumps has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Pump Market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive pump market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Pump Market Size

Automotive Pump Market Trends

Automotive Pump Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies developments in the field of hydrocarbon evaporation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive pump market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the automotive pump market, including some of the vendors such as Aisan Industry Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Delphi Technologies Plc and DENSO Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive pump market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Pump Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive pump market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive pump market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive pump market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive pump market vendors

Table of Content

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 4: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 6: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 7: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 8: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

Market segmentation by vehicle type

Comparison by vehicle type

Passenger cars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial vehicles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 9: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Developments in the field of hydrocarbon evaporation control systems

Focus of OEMs on developing autonomous vehicles

Next generation of OBD in automotive fuel injection systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies Plc

DENSO Corp.

General Motors Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Rheinmetall AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

