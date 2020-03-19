Technavio has been monitoring the pallet market in India and it is poised to grow by USD 703.5 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pallet Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growth of containerization in India has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Pallet Market in India 2020-2024: Segmentation
Pallet Market in India is segmented as below:
End-User
- Food and Beverages
- Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals
- Retail
- Construction
- Others
Materials
- Wood
- Plastic
- Metal
- Corrugated Paper
Pallet Market in India 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pallet market in India report covers the following areas:
- Pallet Market in India Size
- Pallet Market in India Trends
- Pallet Market in India Industry Analysis
This study identifies rising popularity of pallet tracking technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the pallet market in India growth during the next few years.
Pallet Market in India 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pallet market in India, including some of the vendors such as Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, Ergen Plastic Industries, Greif Inc. and LEAP India Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pallet market in India are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Pallet Market in India 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist pallet market in India growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the pallet market in India size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the pallet market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pallet market in India vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
- Market segmentation by material
- Comparison by material
- Wood Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plastic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Metal Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Corrugated paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by material
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Chemicals and pharmaceuticals Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Retail Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of reusable pallets
- Emergence of pallet pooling
- Rising popularity of pallet tracking technologies
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brambles Ltd.
- CABKA Group GmbH
- Ergen Plastic Industries
- Greif Inc.
- LEAP India Pvt. Ltd.
- Nefab AB
- Nilkamal Ltd.
- Schoeller Arca Time Materials Handling Solutions Ltd.
- Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd.
- The Supreme Industries Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
