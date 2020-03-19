Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As fulfillment of existing rights under the 2019 bonus program for employees in Aker ASA ("Aker"), the following primary insiders have received bonus shares. The shares are received as part of Aker's achieved financial performance in 2019.

The shares have a lock-in period of three years. Upon allocation, the value of the shares was set to NOK 167.70 This corresponds to the three-day average, volume- weighted price of Aker's share starting Monday 16 March 2020, to which a 20 per cent discount was applied.

The bonus shares were distributed as follows:

Svein Oskar Stoknes , Chief Financial Officer, has received 1 639 bonus shares in Aker, Mr. Stoknes' total shareholding in Aker after the allocation will be 4 425 shares.





Arild Støren Frick, General Counsel, has received 2 961 bonus shares in Aker. Mr. Frick's total shareholding after the allocation will be 10 961 shares, owned through his private company Elichapet AS.





Kristian Røkke, Chief Investment Officer, has received 4 054 bonus shares in Aker, Mr. Røkkes' total shareholding in Aker after the allocation will be 4 054 shares.





Atle Kigen , Head of Communications, has received 1 075 bonus shares in Aker. Mr. Kigens' total shareholding after the allocation will be 10 126 shares.





Torbjørn Kjus, Chief Economist & Head of Investor Relations, has received 2 189 bonus shares in Aker. Mr. Kjus' total shareholding after the allocation will be 3 271 shares.





Ove Andre Taklo , Corporate Controller, has received 1 072 bonus shares in Aker. Mr. Taklo's total shareholding after the allocation will be 6 573 shares.





Laila Hop, Paralegal, has received 57 bonus shares in Aker. Ms. Hop's total shareholding after the allocation will be 405 shares.





Frank O. Reite , Chairman of the board of Ocean Yield ASA which is a subsidiary of Aker ASA, has received 2 942 bonus shares in Aker. Mr. Reite's total shareholding after the allocation will be 74 182 shares, owned through his private company Fausken Invest AS.



The allocated bonus shares are drawn from the Company's holdings of own shares. Following the allocation, the Company will hold a total of 59,101 own shares.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

