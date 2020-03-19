DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: Q1 2020 RESULTS

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Q1 2020 RESULTS 19-March-2020 / 19:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, Thursday, 19 March, 2020 A SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION IN THE CURRENT CONTEXT OF HEALTH CRISIS Q1 2020 Results SUSPENSION OF 2020 OBJECTIVES · Q1 2020 results at 29 February 2020 are characterized by: · An overall Backlog of EUR 3,403.3m (excl.VAT) (+51.6% vs Q1 2019) and a housing property portfolio up +8.2 % vs Q1 2019 at 33,429 units, · A gross margin ratio of 19.1% and an EBIT margin of 8.5%, · No net debt and financing capacity of EUR 412.5 million. · In light of the current health crisis, the Board of Directors has decided: · to bring forward the publication of Q1 2020 results, · to suspend the 2020 objectives previously announced Kaufman & Broad SA · Key sales data (Q1 2020 vs Q1 2019) is today announcin g its unaudited results for Q1 2020 (from 1 December · Orders 2019 to 29 Total: EUR 1,401.5M incl. VAT (x February 3.0) 2020). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman Of which: and Chief Commercial: EUR 1,075.0M incl. Executive VAT(x 9.5) Officer of Kaufman & Broad, Housing: EUR 326.5M incl. VAT made the (-8.6%) following 1,482 units (-16.3%) comments: · Take-up period2 for Housing: "In the 6.8 months vs. 5.5 months (+1.3 months) context of the recent developme nts of the current health · Key financial data crisis and its impact on general (Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019) economic activity, the board of · Revenues: directors of Total: EUR 299.2m (-8.8 %) Kaufman & Of which Housing: EUR 272,2m Broad has (-4.8%) decided to anticipat e the release of its results · Gross margin: for the first EUR 57.1m (19.1% of revenue) quarter of 2020, in order to inform the market of its · EBIT: analysis of the EUR 25.4m (8.5 % of revenue) situation as quicly as possible. · Attributable net income: EUR 13.2m (-8.1%) Kaufman & Broad fully takes its responsib · Net cash 1: ilities towards EUR 9.2m (vs. EUR 56.0m at end-2019) its employees , whose safety and health is essential · Financing capacity: , but also its EUR 412.5m (vs EUR 458.1m to customers end 2019) , who are still being provided with Kaufman & Broad's services · Main growth indicators (Q1 2020 vs Q1 when 2019) possible, and its suppliers , whose ability to get through this crisis is · Overall backlog: vital in order to EUR 3,403.3m (+51.6 %) resume Of which Housing: EUR 2,073.2m (+5.0%) construct ion activitie s as soon as possible. · Housing property portfolio: 33,429 units (+8.2 %) During these difficult times, the end of which is currently unknown, and beyond continuin g to control its costs, working capital requireme

nts and capital expenditu res, Kaufman & Broad relies in particula r on two fundament al parameter s: · A net debt equal to zero, which provide s a very strong financi al structu re at 29 Februar y 2020 featuri ng: · A high level of availab le cash of EUR 41 2.5 million ; · An average maturit y of its gross debt higher than 4 years; · Consoli dated shareho lders' equity of EUR 30 8.8 million · Growth indicat ors allowin g Kaufman & Broad to project itself beyond the next coming months: · An overall backlog of EUR 3. 403 billion and EUR 2. 073 billion for the sole Housing activit y. The backlog is a summary at a given time, which enables the revenue yet to be recogni zed over the coming months to be estimat ed, thus support ing the group's forecas ts - being specifi ed that there is an element of uncerta inty in the transfo rmation of the backlog into revenue , particu larly for orders that have not yet been signed (i.e. approxi mately 40% for Housing and 85% for Commerc ial Propert y).

· * A Housing propert y portfol io which reached a record high of 33 429 units as of end of Februar y 2020. The Housing propert y portfol io represe nts all of the land for which any commitm ent (contra ct of sale, etc.) has been signed. Regarding the 2020 outlook, in light of the current health crisis, Kaufman & Broad has decided to suspend its annual objective s announced at the end of January this year. Kaufman & Broad will propose new objective s for the 2020 financial year as soon as the conductin g of a forecast for the whole financial year will be appropria te in light of the general situation . Kaufman & Broad will continue to monitor carefully the developme nts of the health crisis over the next weeks and will inform the market of its impact on its activitie s, if necessary " Sales activity · Housing In Q1 2020, housing reservations in value terms stood at EUR 326.5m (incl. VAT), i.e. 8.6% lower than 2019. In volume terms they stood at 1,482 homes, down 16.3% vs. 2019. The take-up period for projects was 6.8 months over three months, a 1.3 month deterioration compared to 2019 (5.5 months). Housing supply, with 96% of projects located in high-demand, low-supply areas (A, Abis, and B1), stood at 3,359 homes at end-February 2020 (3,261 at end-February 2019). Breakdown of the customer base Orders from first-time buyers accounted for 9 % of sales in volume terms, while those from second-time buyers accounted for 5 %. Orders from investors represent 49% of sales (36% for the Pinel scheme alone) while block sales accounted for 37%, of which around 30% is managed housing (tourism, student, business, or senior) · Commercial property In Q1 2020, the Commercial Property division recorded net orders of EUR 1,075.0m including VAT (vs. EUR 113.8m incl. VAT at end February 2019). Kaufman & Broad is currently marketing or studying around 155,000 m² of office space and about 74,500 m² of logistics and industrial premises space, as well as 115,000 m² for which the deeds of sale are yet to be signed. Meanwhile, around 73,000 m² of office space is under construction as well as 36,000m² of logistics space. · Leading sales and development indicators On 29 February 2020, the Housing backlog stood at EUR 2,073.2m (excl. VAT), i.e. 18.6 months of business (vs. EUR 1,975.3m (excl. VAT) for 18.3 months at end February 2019). As the same date, Kaufman and Broad had 181 home programs on the market, representing 3,359 housing units, (194 programs representing 3,261 housing units at the end of February 2019). The housing property portfolio represents 33,429 units, up 8.2% compared with the end of February 2019, corresponding to potential revenue of around four years of business. At the end of February 2020, the commercial backlog stood at EUR 1.330.0m excl. VAT. · Financial results · Business volumes Total revenue amounted to EUR 299.2m (excl. VAT), down 8.8% vs. 2019. The impact of building sites interruptions in the Ile-de-France region, during transport strikes is estimated around EUR 15 million (excl. VAT) on

Q1 revenue Housing revenue amounted to EUR 272.2m (excluding VAT). It represents 91.0% of group revenues (vs. EUR 286.0m excl. VAT., i.e. 87.2% in 2019). Revenue from the Apartments business was down -7.8% compared with 2019, and amounted to EUR 245.9m (excl. VAT). Commercial revenue amounted to EUR 25.2m (excl. VAT), compared with EUR 41.0m (excl. VAT) in 2019. The other businesses generated revenue of EUR 1.8m (excl. VAT), compared with EUR 1.1m in 2019. · Profitability highlights Gross margin for Q1 2020 came to EUR 57.1m, down compared to 2019. The gross margin ratio stood at 19.1%, down vs. Q1 2019 (20.2%). Current operating expenses amounted to EUR 31.7m (10.6% of revenue), compared with EUR 35.6m for 2019 (10.9% of revenue). Current operating profit came to EUR 25.4m, compared with EUR 30.6m in 2019. The current operating margin ratio was 8.5%, compared with 9.3% in 2019. Attributable net income for 2020 was EUR 13.2m, down compared to February 2019 by 8.1%. · Financial structure and liquidity Positive net cash stood at EUR 9.2m as of 29 February 2020 (excl. impact of IFRS 16) vs. positive net cash of EUR 56.0m at 30 November 2019. Cash assets (available cash and investment securities) amounted to EUR 162.5m, compared with EUR 208.1m at November 30, 2019. The group's financing capacity was EUR 412.5m (EUR 458.1m at November 30, 2019). The working capital requirement amounted to EUR 215.6m (14.9% of revenue), compared with EUR 150.1m at November 30, 2019 (10.3% of revenue). The increase is due to delays incurred on fund calls on transactions in the Ile-de-France region, following transport strikes - excluding this impact, the working capital requirement would have stood in a range of 11% to 13%. · 2020 outlook With respect to the outlook for full-year 2020, in light of the current health crisis, Kaufman & Broad has decided to suspend its annual objectives announced at the end of January. Kaufman & Broad will propose new 2020 objectives as soon as the conducting of a forecast for the whole financial year will be appropriate in light of the general situation. Kaufman & Broad will continue to monitor carefully the developments of the health crisis over the next weeks and will inform the market of its impact on its activities, if necessary. This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] · Next regular publication date: · Tuesday, May 5, 2020: Shareholders' Meeting Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche 01 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Media Relations: Hopscotch Capital: Violaine Danet 01 58 65 00 77 / k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 06 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad est l'un des premiers Développeurs-Constructeurs français par la combinaison de sa taille, de sa rentabilité et de la puissance de sa marque. Disclaimer Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Kaufman & Broad SA operates, which is significantly affected by the current health crisis. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subjet to risks and uncertainties which are difficult to assess and generally outside of the control of Kaufman & Broad. In addition to the current health crisis, these risks and uncertainties include those discussed and identified under Chapter 1.2. "Facteurs de risques" of the 2018 registration document of Kaufman & Broad filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 29 March 2019, available on the Company's website (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org). This press release includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. · Glossary Backlog: in the case of sales before completion (VEFA), this covers orders for housing units that have not been delivered, and for which a notarized deed of sale has not yet been signed, and orders for housing units that have not been delivered for which a notarized deed of sale has been signed for the portion not yet recorded in revenue (in the case of a program for which an advance of 30% has been received, 30% of the revenue from a housing unit for which a notarized deal has been signed is recognized as revenue, while 70% is included in the backlog). The backlog is a summary at a given time, which enables the revenue yet to be recognized over the coming months to be estimated, thus supporting the Group's forecasts - with the proviso that there is an element of uncertainty in the transformation of the backlog into revenue, particularly for orders that have not yet been signed. EBIT: corresponds to income from current operations income, ie gross margin less current operating expenses. EHU: the EHUs (Equivalent Housing Units) are a direct reflection of business volumes. The number of EHUs is a function of multiplying (i) the number of housing units of a given program for which notarized sales deeds have been signed by (ii) the ratio between the group's property expenses and construction expenses incurred on said program and the total expense budget for said program. Gross margin: corresponds to revenue less cost of sales. The cost of sales is made up of the price of land and any related costs plus the cost of construction. Financing capacity: corresponds to cash assets plus lines of credit not yet drawn. Lease-before-completion (BEFA): a lease-before-completion involves a customer leasing a building before it is built or redeveloped. Orders: measured in volume (units) and in value terms; orders reflect the group's sales activity. Orders are recognized in revenue based on the time necessary for the "conversion" of an order into a signed and notarized deed, which is the point at which income is generated. In addition, in the case of multi-occupancy housing programs that include mixed-use buildings (apartments, business premises, retail space, and offices), all of the floor space is converted into housing unit equivalents. Property portfolio: represents all of the land for which any commitment (contract of sale, etc.) has been signed. Property supply: it is represented by the total inventory of properties available for sale as of the date in question, i.e. all unordered housing units as of this date (minus the programs that have not entered the marketing phase). Sale-before-completion (VEFA): a sale-before-completion is an agreement by which the vendor transfers its rights to the land and its ownership of the existing buildings to the purchaser immediately. The future structures will become the purchaser's property as they are completed: the purchaser is required to pay the price of these structures as the works progress. The seller retains the powers of the Project Owner until the acceptance of the work. Take-up period: the take-up period is the number of months required for the available housing units to be sold, if sales continue at the same rate as in previous months, or the number of housing units (available supply) per quarter divided by the orders for the previous quarter, and divided by three in turn. Take-up rate: the take-up rate represents the percentage of the initial inventory that is sold on a monthly basis for a property program (sales per month divided by the initial inventory), i.e. net monthly orders divided by the ratio between the opening inventory and the closing inventory, divided by two. Units: units are the number of housing units or equivalent housing units (for mixed projects) for a given project. The number of equivalent housing units is calculated as a ratio between the surface area by type (business premises, retail space, or offices) and the average surface area of the housing units previously obtained.. NOTES · Financial data Key consolidated data EUR thousands Q1 Q1 2020 2019 Restated*** Revenue 299,214 328,074 Of which housing 272,159 286,015 Of which Commercial Property 25,197 41,010 Of which other 1,858 1,049 Gross margin 57,098 66,172 Gross margin ratio (%) 19.1% 2.2% Current operating income 25,354 30,563

