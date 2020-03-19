Bobby-Tariq Tutoring Center: Bobby-Tariq, A Leader in The Test-Prep Industry, Explains How Students Can Prepare For the SHSAT and the 9th Grade SHSAT to Get into Their Dream Specialized High Schools

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / The Specialized High School Admission Test (SHSAT) is the exam that students in New York City take to gain acceptance into the eight elite high schools all across the city. The schools, Stuyvesant High School, the Bronx High School of Science, Brooklyn Technical High School, Brooklyn Latin, Queens High School for the Sciences, Staten Island Technical High School, High School for American Studies at Lehman College, High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at CCNY. Students typically take this exam in the fall of their eighth-grade year, but if not accepted to their desired school, they can retake this exam in the ninth grade. Chances of admission are low for both of these exams, but while students are much less likely to gain admission via the ninth grade exam, it is far from impossible. The truly exceptional students will set themselves apart by putting in the hard work necessary, whether that's for the eighth or ninth grade exam.

What Are the Odds?

The SHSAT is undoubtedly a difficult exam, even more so as a ninth-grader, but as long as students are motivated and willing to put in a strong effort, it is possible to ace the exam and gain admission to their dream school. The SHSAT cutoffs are as follows: 560 for Stuyvesant, 527 for Staten Island Tech, 525 for Bronx Science, 524 for the High School of American Studies at Lehman College, 519 for the High School for Math, Science, and Engineering at CCNY, 514 for Queens High School of the Sciences at York College, 498 for Brooklyn Technical High School, and 488 for Brooklyn Latin. While there are no established cutoffs for the 9th grade SHSAT like there are for the 8th-grade exam, it is reasonable to consider the cutoff scores of 30-60 points higher than they are on the 8th-grade exam.

Each year, about 30,000 students take the eighth-grade SHSAT and about 4,000 are accepted. This translates to roughly a 13% acceptance rate. And yet, on average, about 3,000 9th graders take the 9th-grade exam, but there are only about 100-130 students accepted. This means that there is only about a 4% acceptance rate. Undoubtedly, the competition is fierce for students who are taking this exam. Stuyvesant High School offers 814 seats, Queens Science offers 100, Bronx Science offers 730, Staten Island Tech offers 300, HSMSE offers 90, Brooklyn Tech offers 1,400, Brooklyn Latin offers 180, and LaGuardia offers 696. However, the number of seats available for the 9th grade SHSAT is very slim. Stuyvesant only has ten seats open to students. Queens High School of Science only has three open seats, and Bronx Science only has three as well, while the High School for Math, Science, and Engineering, as well as the High School for American Studies, have only two seats. However, some schools have more seats available - Brooklyn Tech has about 34, Brooklyn Latin has 20, and LaGuardia has 30.

What is On the Exam?

The eighth grade SHSAT covers some advanced material, but not much. The specific topics include absolute value, algebraic functions, scientific notation, special right triangles, probability, and more. The ELA section features revising and editing, as well as reading comprehension and four overarching question types (global, detail, inference and function). Compared to the eighth-grade SHSAT exam, the ninth grade exam is much more complex and requires more rigorous study than the eighth-grade one does. Not only are there more complex reading questions, but there is also an enhanced vocabulary. On the math section, students can expect to see advanced algebra and word problems, coordinate geometry, and 3-D geometry, as well as basic trigonometry. In other words, students must prepare to a more advanced level than they would have had to if they were preparing for the eighth-grade exam. There are a number of reasons that students should retake the SHSAT - they are as follows: attending a top-ranked high school in New York City, being able to generalize knowledge to the PSAT, SAT, and ACT, and to look good during college applications. Students who are serious about getting into a specialized high school and getting prepared for college should be prepared to take the 9th-grade exam, and they can take their first steps at Bobby-Tariq Tutoring Center.

How Can Students Prepare?

It is highly recommended that students prepare for the 8th and 9th grade SHSAT by taking classes at a top-rated preparatory course. Since only 100 students are admitted this time around, it is important to attend prep to stay motivated, driven, and on-task. According to SHSAT expert and President of Bobby-Tariq Tutoring Center, Tariq Hussain, "by making effective study plans and building study time into their schedules, students will be able to take advantage of the resources that specialized tutoring centers have at their disposal. There, they'll gain knowledge about advanced mathematics and grammar techniques and shortcuts." By taking control of their studies by joining a preparatory course, students can jumpstart and streamline their progress in studying for the exam. Bobby-Tariq probably offers one of the best SHSAT and 9th Grade SHSAT prep courses in New York City. Visit: https://www.bobbytariq.com/shsat-prep/ or https://www.bobbytariq.com/9th-grade-shsat-prep/ for more information..

SHSAT prep courses can help students learn the most effective strategies, plan their time wisely, and gain practical knowledge about the exam that other tutoring centers just don't have. Bobby-Tariq's lead SHSAT prep instructor, Tariq Hussain, encourages and motivates students to self-study and even engages in personal consultations with them in order to create a detailed and personalized plan for them. As Tariq says, "the most important thing is to practice and stay focused on their goals."

Many students have the dream of going to specialized high school students, but many don't have test taking skills or stamina to take long tests. A good SHSAT prep course can teach more than just conceptual knowledge. It will teach techniques, skills, and a strong mindset. As Tariq says "I don't just teach concepts or shortcuts. I build a strong mindset, make my students more confident, and teach them to dominate the test". Even if there is only a 4% get accepted out of 30,000 test takers every year, students who take preparatory courses usually perform much better than those with no test preparation. Test prep companies such as Bobby-Tariq Tutoring Center can take your test-taking skills to the next level.

