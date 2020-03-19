Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Helping Customers Navigate Working From Home With Their Ride The Cloud Technology

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today reminded customers that the Crexendo Ride the Cloud® solution is designed to allow seamless work from home options. The phone systems are plug and play and allows anyone, anywhere to disconnect their office device and bring it home to use over their home internet connection. This provides customers who are working from home all the communication ease that they experience in their office. The system supports remote working environments needed to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 Virus and keep employees healthy.

The Crexendo Ride the Cloud® solution also allows business users to communicate from mobile devices, fixed phones or soft phones with one number and one dial plan across all devices. Our solution provides businesses who may have higher than usual call volume to have auto attendant messaging, ring groups and text messaging from an office phone number.

In addition, our Crexendo CrexConnexe collaboration tool allows businesses to have virtual meetings, perform online screen sharing and collaboration, utilize videoconferencing, and use file sharing all from the office or home office. This has become even more critically important during these unprecedented times.

Steve Mihaylo Chief Executive Officer Commented "Our UCaaS services are essential during this national and global emergency when the need for work at home solutions has never been higher. I know any business that uses the Crexendo solutions will be both impressed and, in most instances, save a substantial amount of money from what they currently spend. Our wide breadth of communication services allows anyone to work from anywhere and ensures business continuity which was always important, but is essential now. I am particularly gratified that we have heard from customers thanking us for allowing them to keep ongoing communications with their customers and keep their businesses operating."

Mihaylo added "Our entire team is dedicated to the support of our customers while we take all necessary precautions to keep our team safe. Most of our employees are now working from home with no interruption whatsoever. We know our solutions work from home and we know that this is absolutely necessary today to keep businesses operating and keeping our economy as healthy as possible"

Dour Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer commented "We realize that businesses daily are transitioning to remote work and Crexendo is committed to helping new customers during these challenging times by waiving activation fees and offering free months of service and free mobile and collaboration tools on new accounts. Please contact us for more details."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) UCaaS services being essential during this national and global emergency when the need to work at home has never been higher; (ii) having any business that uses the solutions being both impressed and, in most instances, save a substantial amount of money from what they currently spend; (iii) wide breadth of communication services allowing anyone to work from anywhere and ensuring business continuity which is essential now; (iv) being gratified that it has heard from customers thanking the Company for allowing Company customers to continue communications with their customers and keep their businesses operating; (v) entire team being dedicated to the support of its customers while the Company takes all necessary precautions to keep its team safe; (vi) having most of its employees working from home with no interruption whatsoever; (vii) knowing its solutions work from home and that this is absolutely necessary today to keep businesses operating and keeping our economy as healthy as possible and (viii) realizing that business daily are transiting to remote work with the Company being committed to helping new customers during these challenging times.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

