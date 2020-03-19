Company Intends to Offer Certifications Globally Later This Year

The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) has announced that it has postponed its global May exams for both The Financial Risk Manager (FRM) and Energy Risk Professional (ERP) certifications due to increased concerns and uncertainty about the COVID-19 virus.

"Given the global uncertainty around this pandemic, we must focus on the health and safety of exam participants and partners. As a result, we are postponing the May exam around the world," said Richard Apostolik, CEO of GARP. "We are very saddened and disappointed that we are unable to hold the exams in May, but we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."

GARP based its decision on guidelines from the World Health Organization and local health and education authorities, which have cited increased risk of potential spread of the COVID-19 virus in large or group gatherings. "After careful consultation among GARP's management team and with our partners, we felt this was the only way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation," said Apostolik.

The FRM and ERP certifications are global certifications. GARP has postponed all exams, ensuring that it can deliver them as it typically does at the same time all over the world.

All May FRM and ERP candidates will be automatically deferred to the new exam date later this year. GARP will provide regular updates on its website and via email and social media, ensuring candidates are kept as informed as possible.

"We will announce the new exam date as soon as it has been finalized with our global partners. As you can imagine, GARP is not the only global certification body dealing with this unprecedented situation. The uncertainty is affecting all of GARP's global supply chain participants, and we're working as quickly as possible to address this unfortunate situation," said Apostolik.

"Our hearts and sincere thoughts go out to those who have been affected by the coronavirus. We continue to stay on top of the situation and are following guidance as it unfolds. We are committed to the needs of our candidates while also working in cooperation with all of our partners," he added.

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers role-based risk certification the Financial Risk Manager and Energy Risk Professional as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk certificate and on-going educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development.

