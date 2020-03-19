The biocompatible 3D printing materials market is expected to grow by USD 618.31 million during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005766/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Additive manufacturing has gained immense popularity over the last few years as it helps in producing complex engineering structures in the healthcare industry. Biocompatible 3D materials enable excellent flexibility and low production costs to produce parts of medical devices. In addition, they can help in producing plants with reduced assembly time and less material wastage. Thus, the growing preference for additive manufacturing is likely to fuel the growth of biocompatible 3D printing materials.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31632

As per Technavio, the growing demand for silicone in additive manufacturing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Growing Demand for Silicone In Additive Manufacturing

The demand for silicone in additive manufacturing is increasing significantly owing to its biocompatibility, chemical resistance, durability, and production design flexibility. These factors make silicone a suitable material to produce medical products, such as surgical instruments, and dental caps. Thus, the growing demand for silicone in additive manufacturing is expected to be one of the key biocompatible 3D printing materials market trends that will fuel market growth.

"The increase in R&D activities and the rise in strategic alliances are some other major aspects that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the biocompatible 3d printing materials market by type (polymer, metal, and others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North-American region accounted for more than 46% of the overall revenue in 2018, owing to the significant investments in the medical industry, and the presence of medical device manufacturing bases in the US.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005766/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/