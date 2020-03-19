Web Presence: Credit Counsel Inc: How to Deal with Fraudsters

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / It is still common for people to try to pull the wool over your eyes, but it is still difficult to catch it. Credit Counsel Inc offers help in detecting these fraudsters.

Fraudsters are a problem, no matter who you are. An individual, a business, whatever, fraudsters come in all shapes and sizes, with different motivations. But no matter what motivates them, it still does not change that there are victims at the end of their attempts. If you are having problems with fraudsters, or want to try to avoid them in the future, Credit Counsel Inc has some helpful tips available.

Credit Counsel Inc: Information on How to Avoid Fraudsters in the First Place

According to Credit Counsel Inc, the first step of getting defrauded by a bad actor is to simply avoid them in the first place. But that is not always the easiest thing to do; after all, some fraudsters are pretty clever. One of the first warning signs Credit Counsel Inc points out of a fraudster is whether they are offering something tangible or something seemingly mystical. The old adage, "if it seems too good to be true, it probably is," certainly rings true in a lot of cases, Credit Counsel Inc admits. Normally, people may not be entirely gullible to such an offer, but that's only half of the sell, isn't it? The other half is the showmanship, Credit Counsel Inc stated. Good fraudsters know how to trick and mislead people into putting their money or work into their projects. This can be done through fear (i.e., scaring people into thinking they're about to miss out on the next billion-dollar idea). If people like these weren't good at what they do, they wouldn't be such an issue, to begin with.

Not all fraud is perpetrated on a large scale, however. Places like Credit Counsel Inc are not the only ones that deal with them. Sometimes, the fraud is perpetuated in such a way to prey upon individuals. This takes the form of viruses meant to trick people into thinking they have to call a number to get the virus removed, only to talk to fraudsters telling them they can fix the problem they created for money (this is called ransomware). They can also find their prey by getting your phone number and using robocalls to harass them. The worst part of everything? These kinds of things are almost always targeted at older people. They prey upon the fact that people 50 and older are less technologically literate, and as such, are more likely to believe that the person talking to them on the phone has their best interests in mind, that they actually work for Microsoft or Google. So you may be well aware of these fraudsters, but your Grandma may be woefully unprepared to deal with them herself, Credit Counsel Inc notes.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581670/Credit-Counsel-Inc-How-to-Deal-with-Fraudsters