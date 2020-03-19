Sandstorm Gold Ltd.: Sandstorm Gold Royalties Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE:SAND, TSX:SSL) is providing an update to shareholders in light of the uncertainty and unpredictable impacts of COVID-19 as it relates to the annual production guidance and the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders. In addition, Sandstorm is providing an update on the progress of the Company's ongoing share buyback program.

Production Guidance Update for 2020

Due to the unknown long-term effects of the current global health pandemic, Sandstorm has made the decision to withdraw the Company's 2020 production guidance for the year. Although Sandstorm has not received any direct notification of closures at any partner mine sites, we believe it is reasonable to expect that actions taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will affect global mining production levels during 2020.

Sandstorm will continue to update the market as more information becomes available in the coming months.

Virtual Annual General Meeting

To protect the health and well-being of Sandstorm shareholders, the Company has made the decision to hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM") on a virtual electronic basis despite what was previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated March 6, 2020 that was sent to shareholders and filed on Sedar at www.sedar.com. The physical location of the meeting, as required by the British Columbia Business Corporations Act, will be designated as Sandstorm's head office (Suite 1400, 400 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3A6 Canada), but the meeting will be held on a virtual basis.

The AGM will still be held on April 15, 2020 at 10:00am PDT. Further details on how to join the virtual AGM will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Share Buyback Program

During the fourth quarter of 2018, Sandstorm announced a share buyback program to purchase up to 18.3 million of the Company's common shares. Since the announcement, Sandstorm is pleased to announce that it has purchased approximately 14.6 million shares of the Company (of which 3.7 million shares were purchased in March 2020).

For more information regarding Sandstorm's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), see Sandstorm's press releases dated November 15, 2018 and April 2, 2019 at www.sandstormgold.com or on Sandstorm's Sedar profile at www.sedar.com.

The actual number of common shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors. Any securities acquired under the NCIB will be cancelled.

