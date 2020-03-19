The anaerobic adhesives market is expected to grow by $134.61 mn during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The high performance of anaerobic adhesives over welding and mechanical fasteners for various applications in the transportation industry are expected to drive market growth. The ease of use, high bond strength, and good impact resistance of anaerobic adhesives makes them suitable for use in thread lockers, gasket sealants, thread sealants and retaining compounds. Thus, the high adoption of anaerobic adhesives in various industries, including automobile and electrical and electronics, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the strict fuel emission standards will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Anaerobic Adhesives Market: Strict Fuel Emission Standards

Anaerobic adhesives reduce the use of fasteners and welds in automobile components, which results in significant overall weight reduction in vehicles. This helps to improve the fuel economy of vehicles. Therefore, strict regulations in fuel emissions in countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and France are expected to result in the consumption of high amounts of anaerobic adhesives for the production of lightweight vehicle components. Thus, strict regulations on fuel emission will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"The increase in R&D activities and rising investments in the defense industry are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Anaerobic Adhesives Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the anaerobic adhesives marketby end-user (industrial, transportation, electrical and electronics, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in the number of automotive manufacturing plants in the region.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

