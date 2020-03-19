Web Presence: Jeremy Lott and SanMar Corp. Team Launch the District Flex Tee Collection After 18 Months of Development

President of SanMar Corp., Jeremy Lott and his team unveil the new District Flex Tee collection after 18 months of research and development.

MERCER ISLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / President of SanMar Corp., Jeremy Lott and his team of developers recently released the company's new District Flex Tee collection. The release has been 18 months in the making, and the SanMar team is more than pleased with the result.

"This is one of our favorite releases yet," President Jeremy Lott says. "We spent 18 months researching fabrics and developing this shirt, which is unlike any other on the market."

SanMar Corp., President Jeremy Lott explains that this shirt features some of the comfort elements consumers love in athletic wear; yet, customers won't look like they're headed to the gym when wearing it. The goal was to create a shirt that includes a touch of the stretch many consumers desire without sacrificing its aesthetic appeal.

"The District Flex Tee is one you can wear everywhere," Jeremy Lott says. "We've developed this shirt, so its classy enough to be worn to work, but so comfortable you'll want to wear it around the house too."

"We wanted to bring a CVC shirt with just a touch of stretch to the market," Jeremy Lott adds. "Many times, shirts made from CVC fabrics are considered athletic wear. We've developed a shirt that maintains the comfort of CVC fabrication without giving the appearance that you're headed to the gym."

Jeremy Lott describes that the new District Flex Tee collection from SanMar is bound to be every customer's go-to t-shirt. It's a casual collection that can be dressed up or down without sacrificing comfort and breathability.

President Jeremy Lott and the SanMar Corp., team are continuously researching and developing new ways to create top-quality, stylish apparel that lasts. The company's more than 48 years of experience have made them a leader in clothing design, fabrication, and more.

"We're always at the cutting-edge of design, and the District Flex Tee collection is just another example of that," Jeremy Lott finishes. "We're eager for our customers to experience the comfort and style we've been developing with this collection over the last year and a half."

The SanMar Corp., District Flex Collection is now available for purchase on the company website.

