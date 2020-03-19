Happy Town Holdings Inc. Announces formation of new Chinese Subsidiary

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / Happy Town Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:HPTN) Announces investment into a New Subsidiary in China.

Happy Town Holdings, Inc. today announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary Shaoxing HPTN Biotech Co., LTD based in Shaoxing China in order to further its presence in this critical market.

The focus of the new subsidiary will be the sourcing of Health and Wellness products from China for distribution around the globe as well as the distribution of Health and Wellness products sourced from other countries for distribution into the Chinese market. The new subsidiary will be led by David Chan. Mr. Chan has a proven track record of success in the Health and Wellness sector in China.

In order to launch this new subsidiary, HPTN has successfully completed the first investment of Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00 USD) into Shaoxing HPTN Biotech Co., LTD. These funds will be used to setup operations in China and begin the process of business operations there.

Happy Town Holdings, Inc. has spent the last several months going through all the steps in order to launch this subsidiary and sees it playing a large role in the future growth of the company. Greg Sell, CEO of HPTN commented "This new subsidiary is consistent with my vision of making HPTN a leading provider of health and wellness related products across the globe. We have close relationships with China and timing is right for this significant move for our company".

About Happy Town Holdings, Inc.

Happy Town Holdings, Inc. is a multi-strategy health and wellness company with a focus on developing or acquiring health and wellness products for the global markets. Currently, with the companies two wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company is focused on Health and Wellness as well as accumulating valuable assets to strengthen the company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, risks related to receipt of working capital, identification and acquisition of economically desirable properties, industry risks, risks related to litigation, property title, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of natural resources and reserves and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information made in this release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Greg Sell

888-457-4680

greg@ihptn.com

SOURCE: Happy Town Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581688/Happy-Town-Holdings-Inc-Announces-formation-of-new-Chinese-Subsidiary