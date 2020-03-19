The curing agents market is expected to grow by USD 1.66 billion during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005602/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Curing Agents Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

APAC is witnessing an increase in the number of manufacturing plants because of the easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and favorable government policies. The increasing purchasing power of consumers in the region has resulted in significant investments in the automotive, construction, textile, and electric and electronic industries. The growth of these end-user industries in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam is creating new growth opportunities for curing agents manufacturers. This will drive the growth of the global curing agents market size over the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31444

As per Technavio, the increasing emergence of technologically advanced curing agents will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Curing Agents Market: Increasing Emergence of Technologically Advanced Curing Agents

Curing agents contain solvents that are formed using various types of VOCs. However, governments in many countries have introduced regulations that restrict the quantity of VOCs in coating materials. As a result, vendors are focusing on reducing the use of solvent-based coatings by replacing them with waterborne coatings. Waterborne curing agents are designed to be stable in water without the help of co-solvents. These agents exhibit desirable performance qualities, including good compatibility, outstanding adhesion, curing at low temperature, and excellent anticorrosion properties. The emergence of such technologically advanced curing agents will boost the growth of the epoxy curing agents market size during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increasing investments and R&D activities, along with the growing opportunities for curing agents in emerging economies will have a significant impact on the growth of the curing agents market size during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Curing Agents Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the curing agents market by type (epoxy, polyurethane, and silicone) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC is one of the largest markets for curing agents. The significant demand for paint and coatings for residential, non-residential, automotive, and industrial applications is accelerating business opportunities for vendors in the curing agents market in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005602/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/